Competitions of 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics and 6th Baku Aerobic Gymnastics Championships finishes [PHOTO]

13 November 2022 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Baku Olympic Sports Complex hosted the competitions of the 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship and the 6th Baku Aerobic Gymnastics Championship, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the transformation of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), Trend reports.

Athletes in the age category "youngsters" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2007-2009) and "seniors" (born in 2006 and older) took part in the championship.

Athletes demonstrated flexibility and grace. In competitions in aerobic gymnastics in the age category "pre-juniors" (born in 2008-2010) there were performances in the individual program, as well as in trios and groups, and "juniors" (born 2005-2007) performed only in the individual program.

The competitions of the 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship and the 6th Baku Aerobic Gymnastics Championship were held on November 11 and 12, according to their results, winners and prize-winners were determined.

Photo: Zaur Mustafaev

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz