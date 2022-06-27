Azerbaijani gymnast wins three medals at competitions in Hungary

27 June 2022 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Hungary hosted the 7th Budapest International Men's Artistic Gymnastics Cup among juniors from June 25 through June 26, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Azerbaijan was represented at the competition by members of national team - Aydin Alizada, Rasul Ahmadzada and Anar Hasanov.

Aydin Alizada won a silver medal in floor exercise and vault, and a bronze medal in the ring exercise program, the AGF said.

