Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at competitions in Portugal

27 June 2022 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnasts took part in the World Cup and International Trampoline Competition and Gymnastics Festival – Coimbra 2022 (Portugal), which were held from June 24 through June 26, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

Azerbaijan was represented at the World Cup by Seljan Makhsudova, Mikhail Malkin, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizada, and at the international tournament by Magsud Makhsudov, Huseyn Abbasov, Bilal Gurbanov, Alexey Karatashov and Huseyn Asadullayev.

Azerbaijani athlete Mikhail Malkin won first place at the World Cup competitions (acrobatic track jump).

Tofig Aliyev settled for the fifth spot, performing in the same discipline.

Seljan Makhsudova, who performed in the finals of the trampolining program, also settled for 5th place.

According to the results of the competitions of international tournament, members of Azerbaijani team Magsud Makhsudov (trampolining) and Alexey Karatashov (tumbling) won gold, and Bilal Gurbanov (tumbling) won a silver medal.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz