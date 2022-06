12 June 2022 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The final round of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place today and the winner of the Grand Prix was determined, Trend reports.

The winner of the Grand Prix was Max Verstappen of the Red Bull team.

Sergio Pérez of Team Red Bull came in second and George Russell of Team Mercedes came in third.

