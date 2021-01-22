By Trend

The Azerbaijani national team will take part in the European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics in Basel, Switzerland in 2021, Trend reports on Jan. 22 citing the European Gymnastics website.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the European Championships by seven athletes upon the preliminary application: five gymnasts of the men's team and two gymnasts of the women's team.

The deadline for definitive registration for the 2021 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics has passed. The senior men and women will compete for individual glory from 21 to 25 April in the Swiss city of Basel.

A total of 40 countries have registered with 323 gymnasts, 128 in the women’s competition and 195 in the men’s field.

