By Trend

The gymnastics arena in Baku made an amazing impression, Estonian spectator of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships Olga Tuboleva told Trend.

"The competitions are held at the highest level. The gymnastics hall is very impressive, the way it is decorated in an Oriental style is interesting and great," she said.

Tuboleva noted that she came to the championships to cheer for the Estonian team, as well as to watch the performances of other eminent gymnasts.

“We enjoyed the wonderful performances of Russian gymnasts - Dina and Arina Averina, Ekaterina Selezneva. It was all very exciting for my daughter. This can greatly motivate her, because she is a gymnast and was able to look at the world’s best athletes up-close,” she added.

Tuboleva also said that Baku greatly impressed her. “We have never been to Baku before. It is a beautiful city - very beautiful, clean, and green. It is nice that you care so much about your historical monuments of architecture,” she emphasized.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22. More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

