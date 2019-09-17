By Trend

Azerbaijani wrestler Mariya Stadnik (50 kg) has won a license for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, Trend reports.

She has reached the semifinals in the World Wrestling Championships held in Nur Sultan city.

In the quarterfinals, Stadnik defeated Russia’s Ekaterina Polishchuk, securing a place in the first “top 6”.

Stadnik in the classification round met Mercy Genesis (Nigeria), having gained an early victory with a score of 10:0.

The next rival of Stadnik was Seema Seema (India). The match with her ended with a score of 9:2 in favor of Stadnik.

---

