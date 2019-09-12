By Trend

Yana Batyrshina, Ambassador of the 37th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, multiple world champion in rhythmic gymnastics, medalist of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, visited the Ojag Sport Club in Baku, Trend reports.

The famous athlete met with the club's gymnasts and children with physical disabilities involved in gymnastics, as well as with their trainers.

At the meeting, Batyrshina talked warmly with children about rhythmic gymnastics and how she took part in various competitions. She also wished the children success in gymnastics and also signed autographs.

Batyrshina brought her silver medal, won at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Children were happy to try on the Olympic medal and take pictures.

The renowned gymnast also watched how children participate in gymnastics classes.

In an interview with media representatives, Yana Batyrshina emphasized that she was waiting for this event and was very glad to meet the children.

"I was looking forward to this meeting, because it is not the first time I am communicating with children with disabilities. I love such children very much, they are always sincere, kind and approach every word and action with love and tenderness. I wish all children health. I think it's not right to call them children with disabilities, I believe that they are with unlimited possibilities, they are much stronger than all of us. I am very pleased, the children have a very high level of training, they are in good shape, almost all sat on the twine. I know that they often perform at various events," she said.

Yana Batyrshina said that she is looking forward to the start of the competitions of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku.

"I have no certain favorites at the Championships. I am an ambassador for an honest and interesting competition. I have no doubt that it will be so," she added.

The gymnast expressed confidence that the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku will be held at the highest level.

"I have seen some of the stage scenery, how the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena is decorated. I know that the artistic part of the opening ceremony of the Championships is based on oriental motives. I have no doubt that the competitions in Baku will be held brilliantly and at a high level as always," she said.

---

