Azerbaijan will be represented by 11 boxers at the 2nd European Games to be held in Minsk June 21-30, Trend reports with reference to the International Boxing Federation.

Among men, Azerbaijan will be represented by Rufat Huseynov (49 kg), Masud Yusifzade (52 kg), Tayfur Aliyev (56 kg), Javid Chelebiyev (60 kg), Bakhtiyar Gazibayov (64 kg), Lorenzo Sotomayor (69 kg), Kamran Shahsuvarli (75 kg), Dominguez Alfonso (81 kg), Rahil Mammadli (91 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+91 kg).

Among female boxers, Azerbaijan will be represented by Maryam Jabrayilova (69 kg).

Boxing competitions will be held at the Sports Palace “Uruchye”. The fighting will start June 21. June 27 will be a day of rest, and in the next three days the winners will be revealed.

The national team of Azerbaijan left for Belarus June 18.

