Spring Hotel hosted the opening ceremony of the first International Folk Dance Festival "Children - our future".

The main goal of the festival is the development of children's and youth folklore creativity, the establishment of bridges of culture and friendship between peoples.

The event is organized by Riad pro with the assistance of Baku Main City Department of Culture.

Dance groups "Aysel" and "Cahan" (Azerbaijan), "Vardiza" (Georgia) and "Bobby dance academy" (India) pleased spectators with their colorful and incendiary performances.

The evening ended with the marvelous performance of "Sharon" group led by Rustam Zeynalli. Memorial plaques were presented to the participants of the festival.

Guests expressed sincere gratitude for the hospitality, expressed admiration for the beauty of Baku and the high organization of the festival, presented each other national souvenirs.

