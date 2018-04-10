By Trend

Ukrainian athletes are counting on good results at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku, head of the Ukrainian delegation Yaroslav Kalyuzhny told Trend on April 10.

“We are looking forward to victory. Our athletes are represented in all disciplines. For the first time, we will be participating in such a major double mini-trampoline competition. We will try to get into finals and fight for medals,” he said.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling will be held in Baku on April 12-15. More than 400 gymnasts from 25 federations are expected to join the Championships.

Both junior and senior competitions will be held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling.

In the first two days of the competition, qualifications will be held for all types of the events both among junior and seniors, as well as the finals among the teams.

On April 14, gymnasts (junior and senior) will perform in qualification both in individual and synchronous events.

On the last day of the competitions, medalists will be known in all four types of the gymnastics events (Individual Trampoline, Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline, and Tumbling).

The European Championships are remarkable for the fact that in Baku juniors will be able to win licenses for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, and senior gymnasts - for the 2019 European Games.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz