Türkiye Wealth Fund, Iraq Development Fund sign strategic cooperation deal
The Türkiye Wealth Fund (TVF) and the Iraq Development Fund (DFI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Baghdad to establish a strategic partnership aimed at advancing joint projects across key sectors, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.
The agreement was signed by TVF CEO and board member Salim Arda Ermut and DFI Executive Director Mohammed al-Najjar.
At a press conference held before the signing ceremony, Ermut highlighted the historic and cultural ties between the two nations.
“As countries with deep-rooted histories, a shared geography and strong fraternal bonds, Türkiye and Iraq have always enjoyed a special relationship,” he said.
He added that the centuries-old friendship has grown into a partnership built on mutual trust and shared goals.
- ' This MoU clearly reflects our joint commitment to work together in key strategic sectors'
