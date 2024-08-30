Woman Who Spreads True Voice of Azerbaijan

30 August 2024 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

The famous German poet, dramatist and theater director Bertold Brecht wrote in his article “Five Difficulties in Writing the Truth” that “nowadays, anyone who wishes to combat lies and ignorance and to write the truth must overcome at least five difficulties. He must have the courage to write the truth when truth is everywhere opposed; the keenness to recognize it, although it is everywhere concealed; the skill to manipulate it as a weapon; the judgement to select those in whose hands it will be effective; and the cunning to spread the truth among such persons.”

If you look at these ideas from the perspective of journalists, which is among the most dangerous professions in the world, it is clear how right this German writer is regarding the difficulties in conveying the truth to the greater world. If we approach this from the perspective of international public opinion, it is impossible not to reach the conclusion that telling the truth is among the most dangerous perspectives in front of humanity.

Thus, the most dangerous and merciless enemy of the young Azerbaijani state, which declared its independence to the world 33 years ago, was the biased media that formed the international public opinion against our country with malicious lies. But over time, the successful policy of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in this direction, as well as the worthy follower of the policy of the great leader, President Ilham Aliyev, especially as a result of the unparalleled activity of the 44-day Patriotic War, which ended with victory, brought the true voice of Azerbaijan to the world.

However, there are not many justice advocates who support us with the same kind of activities that are of great importance for our people and our state, such as voicing the truths of Azerbaijan to the international community. From 2018 till 2022, the Dona Gracia Mendes Nasi Center for Human Rights in the Middle East devoted a lot of space to the issue of human rights. Later on, it changed its name to the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy and started to work in the field of international relations.

The center is named after Dona Gracia Mendes Nasi, a Jewish female philanthropist, businesswoman and political figure who played an invaluable role in helping a large number of Jews escape the Spanish Inquisition in Europe and settle in the Ottoman Empire. The founder and CEO of the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy, well-known journalist and political scientist Rachel Avraham and her team played a major role in helping bring Azerbaijan’s just voice to the world.

Avraham’s team includes Ayoob Kara, the former Minister of Communications, Satellite and Cyber, President of the Economic Peace Center, a well known politician and political communicator, as well as a well-known expert on the Arab world and Iran, and Dr. Mordechai Kedar, a prestigious professor at Bar Ilan University and well-known Middle East expert who is part of the Begin Sadat Center for Strategic Studies. This team managed to get Azerbaijan’s just voice in the Jerusalem Post, Israel Hayom, the prestigious Foreign Policy Association, Arutz Sheva, I24, JNS, FrontPage Magazine, the J.CA, the Jewish Press, etc.

Avraham’s team exposed the activities of the forces operating against Azerbaijan, including Armenia, in the materials published by the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy, emphasizing solid facts and strong logic. It should be noted that the authors of the center visited the territories freed from Armenian occupation several times to study the situation on the ground. Being repeatedly threatened and persecuted by the Armenians for the truth that they wrote about our country could not break the will of the researchers of the center, whose loyalty to justice as their credo, continue to spread the truth about Azerbaijan to the world community.

In the background of the complex political processes taking place in the world, the formation of international public opinion about Azerbaijan on the basis of truth is of great importance to our country and in modern times, when foreign media organizations don’t show loyalty to the truth, the work of the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy is of pivotal importance. The Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy noted that it is in the interest of the state to continue and expand its activities in its current direction.

---

