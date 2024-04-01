Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan plans to resign, calls snap parliamentary elections

1 April 2024 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will resign to reduce tensions with Azerbaijan over border villages that came under Yerevan’s control in the 1990s. According to Azernews, Armenia's Zhokhorwood newspaper writes about this.

In this context, the Prime Minister held an emergency party meeting.

“Azerbaijan’s demands regarding the Tavush regions have become so deep that Pashinyan decided to resign to alleviate the situation,” the paper says.

According to the newspaper, Pashinyan decided that “this would be the salvation of himself and his government.”

The document also states that early parliamentary elections will be held in Armenia on September 10.

The topic of delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan was again touched upon in Armenia after Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev stated on March 9 that, as part of the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Armenia, the issues of the liberation of four villages in the Gazakh district should be immediately resolved.

Later, during a meeting with residents of Voskepar village in Tavush province, Pashinyan warned about the likelihood of a new conflict if the Armenian side refused to discuss border delimitation and demarcation issues.

---

