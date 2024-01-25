Google to Pay Nearly $1.7bn in AI Chip Rights Lawsuit

25 January 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The American technology giant Google has reached an agreement on a patent infringement lawsuit against chips used by the company in artificial intelligence (AI) equipment, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The plaintiff was the company Singular Computing, which demanded damages in the amount of $1.67bn for Google's alleged abuse of its innovations in data processing. Earlier, Singular, founded by Massachusetts computer scientist Joseph Bates, said that Google had implemented their technology into processors that support artificial intelligence functions in Google Search, Gmail, Google Translate and other services.

The 2019 lawsuit stated that Bates shared his inventions with the company between 2010 and 2014. The lawsuit also alleged that Google's tensor processors copied Bates' technology and infringed two patents. Google denied the accusations, saying that they had independently developed the mentioned technologies.

Details of the settlement have not yet been disclosed. Representatives of Google and Singular confirmed the agreement to journalists but did not provide additional information.

