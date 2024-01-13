Inflow of remittances from migrants to Kyrgyzstan grows by $19,6 million

13 January 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

In November 2023, migrants transferred $191.2 million to Kyrgyzstan, which is $19.6 million more than a month before. The National Bank of the country provided the data.

Compared to November 2022, the figure decreased 1.2 times, or by $48.1 million. The main part of remittances came from Russia—$178.6 million. At least $6.8 million were transferred to the Kyrgyz Republic from other countries, and $3.1 million — from the United States. In total, in January — November 2023, compatriots transferred $1,803.1 billion to the country. This is 34 percent, or $934.7 million, less than last year.