Professor: Conspiracy theorists must be eliminated

29 July 2023 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Yuval Harari, Klaus Schwab's right-hand man has called for so-called "conspiracy theorists" to be banned from the Internet because of their "dangerous" belief that a global clique of elites controls the world, Azernews reports.

Harari condemned the theory that a shadowy elite of billionaires and globalists control the world, he called it "anti-Semitic" and "dangerous."

During an appearance on Lex Friedman's podcast, Harari noted that the world is "too complex" to be controlled by powerful people.

"[According to conspiracy theorists] there is a small group of people, the Kabal, who secretly control everything that happens in the world. All wars, all revolutions, all epidemics, everything that happens is controlled by this very small group of people who are, of course, evil and have bad intentions. This is a very well-known story. It's not new. It's very appealing because, first of all, it's simple. And you don't have to understand everything that's going on in the world. You just have to understand one thing: the war in Ukraine, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, 5G technology, COVID-19. It's simple. There is this global Kabal, they are doing all these things," Harari said.

He warned that these crises are often blamed on "Jews" or "free masons" [Freemasons].

"If we just get rid of this little group, we will solve all the problems of the world. Salvation! It's simple, it's attractive, and that's why so many people believe in it."

Harari then compared belief in the Kabal to Nazism.

He argues that the Nazis also believed that a clique was trying to control the world.

"The basic idea of the Nazis was that the Jews control the world," he continued.

"Get rid of the Jews, you solve all the world's problems."

During a discussion at the Warwick Economic Summit, Harari boasted that the world's "elites" would soon be able to use their immense power to avoid global mass extinction, which they themselves would create as part of a depopulation program.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz