Maritime body says cruise ship entering Batumi port from Turkiye

27 July 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Astoria Grande, a cruise ship that has entered Georgia’s Batumi port, has arrived in the harbour from Turkiye and is free from the international sanctions imposed against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the Maritime Transport Agency of the country said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The body said the vessel - sailing under the flag of Palau while operated by the Turkish cruise company Miray Cruises International - was visiting from Trabzon.

The comment came after a report on Russia’s state-owned television channel earlier this week announced the ship had departed from Sochi on Saturday with a new route that included a stop in Batumi.

On Tuesday the Agency said the visit of the cruise vessel was of commercial nature, with the ship registered in the Seychelles under Goodwin Shipping Limited and not a target of the sanctions.

It also said authorities were “regularly” monitoring ships and shipowners in cooperation with the Revenue Service for compliance with the international sanctions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz