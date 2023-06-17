Georgian, Turkish FMs discuss cooperation, “strategic” partnership
Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Saturday highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two countries for "positive management" of peace processes in the region and ensuring stable development, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.
In a phone conversation, the officials once again confirmed the readiness to further strengthen the “strategic” partnership between their countries and emphasised the importance of exchanging “high-level” visits, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.
The ministers also positively assessed their governments’ cooperation in the Georgia-Turkey-Azerbaijan format and expressed readiness to meet within a ministerial under it.
Had a telephone conversation with my Turkish counterpart @HakanFidan. We underlined an excellent coop& strategic partnership that bonds our countries& expressed commitment to further deepen 🇬🇪🇹🇷 ties. We also focused on the importance of establishing peace in the region & beyond. pic.twitter.com/qivln4exDR— Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) June 17, 2023
The recent meeting of the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the latter’s presidential inauguration ceremony in Ankara was also “highly appreciated” in the discussion.
Darchiashvili and Fidan said they hoped to maintain the “current intensity” of “high-level meetings”, which they said had a “positive impact” on the “strategic” partnership.
Darchiashvili also expressed his gratitude for the Turkish Government’s “firm support” of Georgia's territorial integrity and the country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.
---
