Georgian, Turkish FMs discuss cooperation, “strategic” partnership

17 June 2023 19:57 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Saturday highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two countries for “positive management” of peace processes in the region and ensuring stable development, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

In a phone conversation, the officials once again confirmed the readiness to further strengthen the “strategic” partnership between their countries and emphasised the importance of exchanging “high-level” visits, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministers also positively assessed their governments’ cooperation in the Georgia-Turkey-Azerbaijan format and expressed readiness to meet within a ministerial under it.