Turkish President votes in parliamentary and presidential elections

14 May 2023 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part in the parliamentary and presidential elections that are taking place in the Istanbul today, Azernews reports, citing Turkic World.

It should be noted that voting for the elections began at 08:00 local time in Türkiye.

Voting in the elections ended at 17:00 local time.

More than 64 million people have the right to vote in Türkiye.

Turkish citizens who live abroad voted in the presidential and parliamentary elections from April 27 till May 9.

The number of Turkish citizens living abroad who voted in the parliamentary and presidential elections in the country stood at 1,798,505 people. In general, 3,416,098 people had the right to vote among Turkish citizens living abroad.

Voting was held in 151 diplomatic missions of Türkiye in 73 countries.