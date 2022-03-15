By Trend

A gas tank exploded at a beachside restaurant on Mexico’s Caribbean coast Monday, killing two restaurant employees and injuring 18 people, authorities said, Trend reports citing ABC News.

The restaurant is in a popular tourist zone of the Playa del Carmen resort, south of Cancun, and three of the injured people were apparently customers, though no information on their nationalities was immediately available. The other 15 people injured in the blast were also restaurant employees, officials said.

Prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo said eight of those injured at the Kool Beach restaurant had been released from hospitals.

State police chief Lucio Hernández wrote in his social media accounts that the blast occurred “in a gas tank in the kitchen of the restaurant.”

