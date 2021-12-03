By Vafa Ismayilova

In continuation of its racist anti-Azerbaijani campaign, the U.S-based pro-Nazi Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has expressed its discontent with the amount of aid that the United States provides to Armenians living in Karabakh.

On its Facebook page, the U.S. branch of the ultranationalist left-wing party Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF, also known as Dashnaktsutyun or in short, Dashnak), which usually incites hatred towards Azerbaijan and Turkey as a way to ensure political and financial support for themselves, compared the amount of the U.S. aid to Karabakh Armenians for 2020 and 2021.

It stressed that for two years in a row the U.S. has been allocating $ 5 million in aid.

“Since November of 2020 – more than 12 months ago – the U.S. government, under both the Trump and Biden Administrations – has not any additional funds to assist the 90,000 displaced Armenians facing an ‘acute humanitarian crisis’ as a result of Azerbaijan’s ethnic-cleansing of Artsakh. That’s roughly $28 per person, or just over 2$ per month for each Armenian violently driven from their ancestral, indigenous homeland,” the racist group said.

Meanwhile, it underlined that the “Azerbaijani army… received $120,000,000 in U.S. military aid“.

It should be noted that this radical lobby organization arranged the largest hate crime against the Azerbaijani community in Los Angeles in 2020 following hostilities on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Tovuz. Ethnic hatred of radical Armenians targeting Azerbaijanis and Turks is unacceptable.

False allegations

The Dashnak radical group’s lobbyist arm ANCA, which has a history of supporting Hitler, the Holocaust and terrorism, and which continues to glorify Nazi collaborators talks about “ethnic cleansing”.

Making false allegations about “ethnic cleansing” in Karabakh by Azerbaijan, ANCA has been bullying everyone (officials, journalists, faith leaders) who dared say the truth.

This global hate club, involved in a fake news campaign against Azerbaijan and Turkey is behind a series of strong attacks against sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.

Spreading false information and distorting the true essence of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the expansionist group always supported Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, bloody ethnic cleansing committed against more than one million Azerbaijanis, aggressive separatism, and injustice.

As for claims about “indigenous” Armenian lands, it is worth recalling ANCA that Karabakh is not indigenously Armenian. Seven surrounding territories of Karabakh are indigenously Azerbaijan’s and that’s why the UN Security Council stated in its four resolutions back in 1993 that Armenia must end its occupation and depart immediately from those territories.

Armenian war crimes

The ultranationalist group, which spares no effort to ensure that the U.S. government stops any aid to Azerbaijan, based on its false allegations, does not utter a word about war crimes against Azerbaijan committed by Armenia in last year's war.

In the war unleashed by Armenia, Azerbaijan's Ganja, Barda, Yevlakh, Beylagan, Tartar, Gabala, Goranboy, Aghjabadi, Khizi and other cities and regions, fairly far from the war zone, came under Armenia's missile and artillery fire.

International human rights watchdogs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch verified the use of banned cluster bombs and missiles by Armenia in its attacks against Azerbaijani cities.

As a result, 100 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, including 12 children and 27 women. As many as 454 people were injured, including 35 children. Some 181 children lost one parent, five children lost both parents, one family died. In total, 12,292 residential and non-residential buildings and 288 vehicles were damaged.

A criminal case has been initiated into the death of every civilian in Azerbaijan caused by the Armenian terror, and appeals have been sent to international courts and organizations.

In 2020 Azerbaijan liberated its territories from Armenia’s 30-year occupation. The scale of destruction and cultural genocide is now fully evident. In the early 1990s, Armenia invaded 20 percent of Azerbaijan, expelling about 1m Azerbaijanis from Karabakh in the early 1990s and 200,000 from Armenia in the late 1980s. During three decades of illegal occupation, Armenia razed 10,000 sq km of occupied Azerbaijani territories to the ground. Entire Azerbaijani cities were obliterated.

To erase all traces of Azerbaijani culture and history Armenia systematically destroyed cultural and historical monuments. Out of 67 mosques, 65 were desecrated and destroyed. Many mosques were turned into pigsties and cowsheds like the Juma Mosque of Agdam (1870), Zangilan Mosque (17th century) or Marmar Mosque (18th century) in Gubadli.

Some 900 cemeteries with over a million graves were decimated. Azerbaijani gravestones were even used to build stairs to Armenian homes. Car plates of killed and displaced Azerbaijanis were used to decorate public restrooms. Overall, during 30 years of occupation 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 700 historical monuments and 22 museums with 100,000 exhibits were looted and destroyed by Armenia. Armenia looted and erased more heritage than ISIS terrorists did in Iraq and Syria. It is the worst cultural genocide of the 21st century.

Anti-Azerbaijan steps to fail

Despite ANCA’s all efforts and calls to stop U.S. aid to Azerbaijan, the U.S. State Department of Defence still retains the freedom to work together with the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry regardless of the Pallone amendment that blocked two sources of funding for U.S.-Azerbaijani military cooperation.

Anti-Azerbaijani moves of ANCA, which begs for money from the U.S. government, are doomed to failure.

Back in 2018, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan Mathew Bryza said that “ANCA does not want to see a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which would reduce the organization’s ability to raise money from donors”.

Efforts by this racist group, which has exhausted materially and morally, will yield no results.

As confirmed by the Jamestown Foundation, the U.S. security relationship with Azerbaijan is premised on Washington’s broader desire to build up capacities and competencies in partner countries around the world to counter transnational threats, thwart terrorist networks, and respond to regional crises. With the power vacuum being created in Afghanistan as a result of the rapid US pullout, Baku’s ability to ensure a safe route to the region is of paramount strategic importance for Washington.

