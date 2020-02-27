By Akbar Mammadov

The proportion of the gas industry in the whole amount of Kazakhstan Gross Domestic Product increased to 1.8%, local media reports.

The increase is a result of the increasing demand for the domestic market. Currently, 51 per cent of the population in Kazakhstan have access to use gas. The government says that the total gas coverage is expected to supply 56 per cent of the population by 2030.

Considering the rising local demand for gas, the Saryarka gas pipeline was built in 2019. Additionally, the local government plans to create distribution networks to deliver gas. After completion of these networks, natural gas will be supplied to approximately 2.7 million people in 171 settlements, beginning from Kyzylorda to Nur-Sultan city of Kazakhstan.

It is also planned to complete 62 projects worth 140 billion Tenge between 2020 and 2022.

Senior Staff of Kazakh Energy Ministry Kuanysh Sarsekeyev said that there are more than 200 projects that have been implemented since 2006 after adopting this gasification program. This program caused 9.5 million people to be supplied with natural gas in the country. Now, it is planned to build the second and third phases of the Saryarka gas pipeline which will start from Nur-Sultan to Kokshetau and Petropavlovsk. Thanks to this gas pipeline, all settlements along the mainline will have access to natural gas. This means that an additional 3.5 million people will be supplied with gas in Kazakhstan.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz