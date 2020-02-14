By Trend

The trade relations between Iran and Germany have been affected because of the re-imposed US sanctions, the head of Iran and Germany joint chamber of commerce Abbas Ali Ghasaei told Trend.

"The US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and re-impose of new sanctions has reduced Iran's relations with the European countries including Germany," he said.

"German companies have reduced their trade ties with Iran since the trade between German and US banks are far more than Iran so they prefer the US," he added.

Ghasaei said that several big German companies currently have limited indirect economic cooperation with Iran.

"Positive steps have been taken during trade interactions between two countries even in attracting investment but due to the US withdrawal from nuclear deal they were suspended," he said.

"Big German companies have serious interest in trade ties that is mutual on Iran's side, but in the current situation the political climate is not preferable, so these companies are waiting," Ghasaei said.

