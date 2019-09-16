By Trend

Anti-government militants operating in Afghanistan blew up a power line through which Uzbekistan supplied electricity, Trend reports citing Afghan's TOLOnews.

As a result of this terrorist attack in Baghlan province, 11 provinces of Afghanistan and the country's capital Kabul have been left without light.

Uzbekistan plans to complete the construction of a new Surkhan-Puli-Khumri power transmission line by December 2019. Initially, a project worth $150 million, of which $ 118 million are funds from the Afghan side was planned to be completed by the end of 2020. The 260-km power transmission line will increase electricity supplies from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan by 70 percent up to 6 billion kWh per year.

