By Trend

The Qazvin-Rasht railway project is a special project, Mehr News Agency cited Maziar Yazdani, deputy head of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, as saying.

Until now, there was not such a railway project in the country, he said.

He said that Iran intends to transport cargo and passengers after the project implementation.

From the point of view of cargo transportation, this project has special importance for the countries located in the west of the Caspian Sea, especially for Azerbaijan, Yazdani added.

As for the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, a decision was made for Azerbaijan to take part in the construction of the railway, as this railway is important for the country, he said.

As for the construction of the Shalamja-Basrah railway, Yazdani added that 32 kilometers are left to connect Iran's railroad to Iraq.

The railway bridge over the Arvand River costs 22 trillion rials (about $52,380,952), he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz