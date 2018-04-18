By Trend

France will conduct dialogue with Russia and other countries to find a comprehensive inclusive solution in Syria, said French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the European Parliament’s session in Strasbourg, TASS reports.

He noted that "France will continue work on development of a political inclusive solution in Syria." "We are talking to everyone - to Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as the Syrian regime and all opposition forces - in order to build tomorrow’s Syria," Macron said.

Responding to comments and questions of European MPs, the French leader noted that "the strikes carried out by France, the UK and the US have nothing in common with Iraq or Libya, because France did not declare war to anyone."

Macron noted that the main goal that France is pursuing in Syria is the fight against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia). "This is the only war that France is conducting in Syria," the politician stated. That said, he stressed again that the strike conducted by the US and its allies last Saturday was completely legitimate.

On April 14, the US, the UK and France conducted a massive strike on Syria without sanctions from the UN Security Council. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, a research center in Damascus, a headquarters of the republic’s guards, an air defense base, several military airfields and military munition depots came under attack. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the attack lasted from 03:42 to 05:10 local time (coincides with the Moscow time). Syrian air defenses shot down 71 out of 103 missiles launched over the facilities, and three local residents were injured. Washington, London and Paris stated that the strikes are a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Douma.

---

