Following a massive US strike on Syrian targets on April 17, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said during UN Security Council meeting that Washington was "locked and loaded" to conduct news strikes against the war-torn Middle East country, Sputnik News reports.

Haley said on Sunday to Fox News that the United States was not going to pull out its troops out of Syria until its goals in the country were accomplished. She said that Washington's main goal is "to see American troops come home," but it is not going to leave "until we know we have accomplished those things."

She listed three main aims for the US: ensuring that chemical weapons are not used in any way that pose a risk to US interests, that Daesh is defeated and that there is a good vantage point to watch what Iran is doing, speaking on Fox News.

Nikki Haley added that the US ties with Russia are "very strained," in part because of Syria, but the US still hopes for the better relationship.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that he wants to get US troops out of Syria relatively soon, but that they would have to stay a little longer to helpfully defeat the Daesh terrorist group there.

