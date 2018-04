By Trend

As part of the visit to Turkey, Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited Turkey’s Baykar Makina company, which produces unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message March 31.

In a meeting with the leadership of the company, Hasanov discussed the issues of military-technical cooperation and viewed the military products of the company.

---

