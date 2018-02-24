By Trend

Turkey’s gas import from Iran amounted to 792.81 million cubic meters in December 2017, 7.5 percent less year-on-year.

Natural gas imports from Iran accounted for 13.2 percent of the country’s total gas imports in the one-month period compared to 15.4 percent in December 2016, according to a report released by Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Body.

Iran’s share from the country’s gas market was 14.5 percent in November 2017.

The Islamic Republic was Turkey’s second gas supplier in the period, after Russia.

Turkey’s gas import from Iran in January-December 2017 stood at 9.2 billion cubic meters (bcm).

Turkey’s total natural gas import stood at 5.995.8 bcm in December 2017, registering a rise by 7.56 percent year-on-year.

Iran’s overall gas exports to Turkey accounted to 7.8 and 7.7 bcm in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Gas import sources December 2017(mcm) Share (%) Y/Y change (%) Russia 2,630.65 43.87 -6.91 Iran 792.81 13.22 -7.56 Azerbaijan 595.55 9.93 0.17 Algeria 529.98 8.84 -7.87 Qatar 525.69 8.77 504.59 Nigeria 394.97 6.59 102.91 Trinidad and Tobago 239.22 3.99 39.88 Equatorial Guinea 189.01 3.15 100 US 97.92 1.63 24.43 Total 5,995.79 100 7.56

Turkey also exported 61.79 million cubic meters of gas to Greece in December 2017, indicating a fall by 17.32 percent year-on-year.

