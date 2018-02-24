With over $30 billion spent for the well-being of Syrian refugees, whose numbers in Turkey exceed 3.5 million, Turkey tops the list of countries restoring the health of refugees worldwide with the cost of health services surpassing $10 billion, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), Turkish media outlets reported.

Turkey is home to the largest Syrian refugee community in the world at more than 3.5 million people. Since 2011, Turkey has received a constant flow of displaced Syrians fleeing the conflict and their numbers have expanded from mere thousands to millions. Championing the international efforts for refugees, Turkey spent more than $30 billion for the wellbeing of refugees, but Ankara criticizes other countries for spending less on humanitarian aid for Syrians and the low numbers of admission granted by European countries for migrants. The conflict in Syria has killed more than 500,000 people and forced more than 5 million people to flee, while some 7 million remain internally displaced.

