By Trend

Three rockets fired by PYD/PKK terrorists in Syria hit Turkey’s border province of Kilis Saturday as the Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch across the border in Syria continues, Anadolu reported.

The rockets landed in a vacant area near Kilis’ village of Kocabeyli, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground.

No casualties were reported.

Turkish forces immediately responded to the attack by targeting PYD/PKK positions in Afrin, Syria via air and land strikes.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz