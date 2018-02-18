18 February 2018 10:38 (UTC+04:00)
1 504
By Trend
Three rockets fired by PYD/PKK terrorists in Syria hit Turkey’s border province of Kilis Saturday as the Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch across the border in Syria continues, Anadolu reported.
The rockets landed in a vacant area near Kilis’ village of Kocabeyli, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground.
No casualties were reported.
Turkish forces immediately responded to the attack by targeting PYD/PKK positions in Afrin, Syria via air and land strikes.
Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.
---
