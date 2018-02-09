By Trend

A variety of products worth 265,000 Turkmen manats was produced in January 2018 by the Dashoguz Polymer Products Plant of the Turkmenmashinstroy Concern of Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Industry, the country’s media reported.

Established about thirty years ago, the plant specializes in manufacturing of polypropylene pipes of various diameters, as well as disposable dishes for food. The plant has been partially modernized in recent years. The production process is based on the processing of domestic raw materials coming from the Balkan district.

A number of modern processing enterprises operate in the Dashoguz province. Most of them are connected with the agrarian sector.

Examples include cotton ginning plants, cotton spinning and garment factories, a medical sterile dressing factory.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz