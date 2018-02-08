By Trend

Tajikistan helped prevent two terrorist attacks in Uzbekistan in 2017, Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda said, Sputnik Tajikistan reported.

Besides, five terrorist attacks were prevented in Russia, one in China, one in Ukraine and one in Kazakhstan with the help of Tajikistan, he said.

The minister added that 250 Tajik citizens, who fought for the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group, were killed last year in Iraq and Syria. More than 100 Tajik citizens voluntarily returned from Syria and Iraq, he said.

