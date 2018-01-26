By Trend

Nazarguly Shaguliyev has been appointed Turkmen extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Latvia, according to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s decree.

The diplomat will also continue to serve as the head of the diplomatic mission in Belarus.

Earlier it was reported that opportunities for cooperation in logistics of routes between Turkmenistan and Latvia are discussed at the high level to develop efficient and mutually beneficial solutions for cargo transshipment.

Negotiations on the use of Latvia's experience in that field are also being conducted in connection with the development of maritime infrastructure in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan has an offshore border with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran.

