By Trend

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed to establish a state agency for aerospace activities, which will allow solving all issues of development in this sphere.

“Little attention has been recently paid to the introduction of strategic aerospace technologies in the leading sectors of the country's economy,” President Mirziyoyev said in his message to the Senate and Oliy Majlis of the country (the upper and lower chambers of the parliament), in which he summed up the results of the activity in 2017 and determined the main tasks for 2018.

"Foreign investors should be involved in the implementation of projects based on public-private partnership to develop this progressive sphere,” the president said. “The potential of research institutes must be strengthened."

