Yagshygeldi Kakaev was appointed the Turkmen president's adviser on oil and gas issues, reads a decree of the head of Turkmen state.

Turkmenistan is one of the key players in the gas market of the Caspian and Central Asian regions.

According to a report by BP, Turkmenistan holds the fourth largest natural gas reserves in the world after Iran, Russia and Qatar. The largest resources are concentrated in the Mary region in the east of the country.

The reserves of Galkynysh, in conjunction with nearby deposits, are estimated at 27.4 trillion cubic meters. According to the program for the development of the country's oil and gas industry, by 2030 it is planned to increase gas production to 230 billion cubic meters.

