Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR has sent first batch of Azerbaijani oil to the Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim Concern) by tankers from the Turkish port of Ceyhan to Belarus, Ibrahim Ahmadov, Deputy Head of the SOCAR Public Relations and Event Management Department, told Trend.

Ahmadov noted that 90,000 tons of Azeri LT (light oil) was shipped on the night of March 5.

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR confirmed the agreement on the delivery of tanker cargo of Azerbaijani oil to Belneftekhim concern.

Belneftekhim spokesperson Alexander Tishchenko said earlier that SOCAR will send two oil tankers to Belarus with the volume of 160,000 tons to the Odessa port in March, with its further transportation via the Odessa-Brody pipeline.

