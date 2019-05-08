By Trend

Azerbaijan may host the 24th World Petroleum Congress in 2023, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at a meeting of the National Oil Committee in Baku on May 8, Trend reports.

The minister noted that a lot of responsibility falls upon the National Oil Committee in terms of Baku’s getting support for holding this event.

In turn, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov during his speech noted that the candidacy of the city where the 24th World Petroleum Congress will be held will be determined by secret ballot this June in St. Petersburg (Russia). In addition to Azerbaijan, Canada, the UAE, Argentina and Kazakhstan are also pretending to host the congress.

The World Petroleum Congress is one of the most important events in the oil and gas industry, held by the Permanent Council of the World Petroleum Congress.

Every three years, thousands of specialists from all over the world gather at this forum in order to get acquainted with the most modern technologies of oil and gas production and methods of managing this business.

