Trend:

The network of filling stations of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Ukraine was named the best according to the “Favorites of Success - 2017” trademark rating, SOCAR Energy Ukraine (a subsidiary of SOCAR in Ukraine) said in a message April 26.

“The portal for consumers “FAVOR” already for the fifteenth time selects the market leaders by conducting an independent study of the national scale,” the message said. “The jury list of the trademarks’ competition includes industry experts, consumers and opinion leaders. The main criterion for ranking is the desire of each of the survey participants to recommend a product or service to other consumers.”

Igor Orlov, director for retail business at SOCAR Ukraine, said that over the years of work in Ukraine, SOCAR has repeatedly surprised its customers with a unique service and set trends in the development of the market.

“For example, we were the first to offer free Wi-Fi, dry cleaning and packing of luggage, as well as changing tables for parents traveling with children,” said Orlov. “We were trying to think over every little thing to provide high-class services while creating an atmosphere of friendliness to everyone.”

“SOCAR officially thanks the Ukrainians for the high appraisal of its activity and promises to further meet the expectations and trust of its guests,” the message said.

The representative office of SOCAR was opened in Ukraine in 2008. The network of premium class filling stations includes 61 complexes of filling stations in 11 regions of Ukraine.

