Azerbaijan and Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation sign memorandum to enhance cooperation

7 April 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held during a working visit to Uzbekistan by the parliamentary delegation led by Sahiba Gafarova, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis and Chairwoman of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, Azernews reports.

The meeting included Aktoti Raimkulova, head of the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network and the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation. The document was signed by Sahiba Gafarova and Aktoti Raimkulova.

Gafarova emphasized the importance of the MoU, highlighting that it would play a crucial role in strengthening the cooperation between the two organizations.