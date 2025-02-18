President Ilham Aliyev re-elected as President of National Olympic Committee [PHOTOS]

18 February 2025 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

At the 9th General Assembly of the NOC, President Ilham Aliyev was unanimously chosen to lead the organization for the next four years.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been re-elected as President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), Azernews reports.

