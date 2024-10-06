Death of Azerbaijani serviceman under investigation, Ministry reports

6 October 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

A serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army died, Azernews reports, citing Azertag referring to the Defense Ministry.

"We confirm the fact that Asadli Asghar, the son of Firuz, a military serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, died of acute heart and lung failure while being evacuated to a medical facility due to a sudden deterioration in his health.

The fact is being investigated.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased military serviceman and asks for patience.

May Allah have mercy!", - it was emphasized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz