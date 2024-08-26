President of Turkiye thanks President Ilham Aliyev for support in combating wildfires

26 August 2024 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, expressed his gratitude to the people of Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for their support in combating the forest fires, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.

Speaking in Bitlis province, the Turkish head of state remarked that Azerbaijan's leader, Ilham Aliyev, once again exemplified the spirit of brotherhood and demonstrated his commitment to the principle of "One nation, two states."

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated: "My brother Ilham Aliyev did not just settle for a phone call; he sent an amphibious plane, which provided strong support in extinguishing the forest fires in our country. Azerbaijan has always come to Turkey's aid, and likewise, we assist our brotherly country in difficult times. This will continue in the future."

He also recalled that the President of Russia had previously taken a similar step by sending a plane to assist in extinguishing the forest fires in Turkey. Erdoğan noted: "Thanks to these two planes, we are able to extinguish the fires in our country at a faster pace."

---

