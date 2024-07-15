Explore top water activities for thrill-seekers in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

15 July 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

There's nothing better than enjoying water sports activities like diving, rafting, jet skiing, and kitesurfing on hot summer days.

All, without exception, offer a wonderful blend of adrenaline-pumping excitement and magnificent natural beauty.

So perhaps it's no wonder that water sports activities is an attractive option for tourists and locals.

Azerbaijan, which lies straddled between the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus Mountains, has the potential to become a unique water sports destination which provides a perfect playground for a variety of water-based activities.

Diving in Caspian Sea

One of the most exhilarating water sports activities in Azerbaijan is diving.

In Baku, there are lots of small, rocky islands where the water reaches a depth of 5 to 12 metres. Here you can find an abundance of marine life, including colorful fish, Caspian seals, black sea turtles, and harmless sea snakes.

When diving for the first time, tourists are offered an introductory tour led by an instructor. Long and serious dives will require experience and training.

Rafting in Gushing Rivers

For those seeking an adrenaline-pumping adventure on fast-flowing rivers, the country has the perfect opportunity for rafting enthusiasts of all levels to challenge the rapids and experience the country's breathtaking scenery from a unique perspective.

There are a large number of mountain rivers with rapids, suitable for rafting. So, take advantage of one of the tours offered by many agencies.

Travelling through rocky gorges, lush forests, and cascading waterfalls, rafting in Azerbaijan promises an unforgettable experience filled with excitement and natural beauty.

Jet Skiing along Coastline

Jet Skiing can be truly regarded as one of the most common types of water entertainment in the summer season.

In Azerbaijan, experienced thrill-seekers relish ultimate adrenaline rush on the open sea.

The country's sandy beaches are ready to provide jet ski rental facilities, allowing visitors to embark on high-speed adventures along the Caspian Sea's azure waters.

Kitesurfing for Thrill-Seekers

Kitesurfing involves using wind power with a large power kite to pull a rider across a water, land, snow, sand, or other surface.

This exciting water sport activity combines the aspects of paragliding, surfing, windsurfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, and wakeboarding. It is also known as less expensive and more convenient sailing sports.

Azerbaijan has ideal conditions for the development of kitesurfing. fans of this type of activity can practice on the Caspian coast, in Khizy region.

Over the past years, kitesurfing has been gaining popularity in the country, attracting thrill-seekers and water sports enthusiasts looking to harness the power of the wind and waves.

Azerbaijan's diverse landscape and natural beauty make it a paradise for water sports enthusiasts.

With its growing popularity as a water sports destination, the country promises endless opportunities for unforgettable adventures on the water.

