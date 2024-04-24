President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit

24 April 2024 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Kyrgyzstan at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Sadyr Zhaparov was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

