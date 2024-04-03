Moscow calls on Yerevan, Baku to resume trilateral talks, says Zakharova

3 April 2024 21:33 (UTC+04:00)

Russia calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume trilateral talks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We believe that it is high time we reinstated the regular work of the Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia trilateral mechanisms," she said at a news conference. "We urge our partners to show political will, to resume communication that proved its effectiveness in the formats which helped, with Russia's assistance, start the search for effective solutions to the most difficult issues, including border delimitation, unblocking of transportation and logistics routes in the region, and the development of a peace treaty."

According to the diplomat, all territorial disputes and claims between Baku and Yerevan should be settled exclusively by political and diplomatic methods within the bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"We are ready on our part to do all we can to help this along," she said.

"Unlike the European Union and the US, which are engaged in wringing concessions from one side and making threats against the other, we have always advocated for a comprehensive, compromise-based settlement of existing differences in the interests of establishing lasting peace and prosperity across the modern-day Caucasus," Zakharova said. "Our proposal remains on the negotiating table."

---

