We are committed to fight against all forms of religious intolerance, UN official says

8 March 2024 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

The UN Alliance of Civilizations is committed to combating all forms of religious intolerance.

According to Azernews, this was stated in the address of the High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Angel Moratinos, to the participants of the international scientific conference held in Baku on the topic "Protection of Diversity: Fighting Islamophobia in 2024".

"Muslims all over the world still face Islamophobia. Discrimination against religion and religious beliefs is a violation of the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. As is known, Islam is a religion of tolerance and moderation. In fact, all religions accept humanistic values ​​such as compassion, mutual understanding and mutual respect," he stressed.

M. Moratinos also called on the world to continue its efforts to build just, peaceful and inclusive societies.

He conveyed his best wishes to the Muslims of the world on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

