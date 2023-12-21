President Ilham Aliyev gets acquainted with construction, restoration work in Shusha

21 December 2023 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has got acquainted with the construction work carried out in the first new residential complex consisting of 23 buildings in the city of Shusha, restoration work carried out on Karabakh Street, the reconstruction of the Ashagi Govhar Agha mosque, and construction work in the mosque of the village of Dashalti, Azernews reports.

Will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz