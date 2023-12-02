25th anniversary of establishment of State Security Service held [PHOTOS]

2 December 2023 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

A solemn ceremony was held at the Cultural Centre of the State Security Service (SSS) on December 1 on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Heydar Aliyev Academy (Academy) of the State Security Service, Azernews reports, citing to press service of the SSS.

The event was attended by heads of law enforcement and other state agencies, leading staff and employees of the State Security Service, rectors of universities, MPs and veterans of security agencies.

First, a minute of silence was observed in memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs who fell for the independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the National Anthem was sounded.

Then a video clip dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Academy was shown, followed by a speech by Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev, Head of the Military Academy.

Greeting the guests and conveying congratulations to professors, teachers and cadets of the Academy, the head of the Service, as well as 25 years ago, established the creation of the Academy of the Security Agency to train highly qualified personnel for special services.

- On December 1, 1998, by the relevant Decree of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the fact that the anniversary coincided with the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader is an important event in the history of these bodies, and noted that at present, devoted followers of Heydar Aliyev's school of professionalism and patriotism are being trained at the Academy.

Taking into account the great leader's inestimable merits to the security bodies, to which he devoted 25 years of his significant life, the decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr Ilham Aliyev on 20 December 2005 on naming the Academy after Genius Heydar Aliyev has entered the history of security bodies as another significant event.

Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev said today the personnel of the National Military Academy bases its activity on the actions and ideas of the national leader.

Rector of the State Technical University Ali Nagiyev talked in detail about the work done over the past period under the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev to improve the material and technical base of the Academy, organise education in accordance with modern requirements, and raise the level of the educational process through successful application of modern technological innovations.

Then other guests talked about the reforms carried out in the field of education in Azerbaijan, the Academy's contribution to the development of this strategic branch and wished success to the teaching staff and students on their difficult and honourable path.

After completion of the official part of the event, the guests were presented an art programme performed by cultural and art figures.

The series of events on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Academy will continue on 2 December with a scientific-practical conference entitled "Heydar Aliyev SGB Academy - bearer of the Great Leader's heritage".

The Head of the Service noted that in the conditions of exploitation, as well as new tasks arising in the sphere of cyber and information security, it is important for the cadets studying at the Academy, who will connect their future with law enforcement agencies, to improve their knowledge, and the specialists working here to improve their skills in accordance with the requirements of time, constantly update educational programmes, and necessary measures are taken in this direction.

